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Human Rights Observatory

Armenia’s ties with Russia continue to deteriorate as election day approaches

By Intigam Mamedov, Research Fellow in the Institute for History, Leiden University
Armenia was once widely considered Russia’s closest ally in the South Caucasus, with the two nations maintaining deep political, economic and military ties. But ahead of pivotal parliamentary elections on June 7, Armenia is facing the deepest crisis in its relations with Moscow since it secured independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.

One week before the elections, Russia recalled its ambassador to Armenia, Sergei Kopyrkin, in protest at Yerevan’s growing ties…The Conversation


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