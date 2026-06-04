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The pigeon fanciers of the Bronze Age

By Will Smith, Leverhulme Early Career Fellow, University of Nottingham
Domestic animals have long been some of our closest companions. While dogs, cats, horses, cattle and chickens have all played major roles in human history, domestic pigeons may be a little less familiar. But they are no slouch when it comes to cultural importance.

Charles Darwin wrote about domestic pigeon diversity to explore his theories of evolutionary change. Contemporary biologists have trained teams of…The Conversation


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