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Are Uganda’s environmental impact reports just a box-ticking exercise? What a study of 108 projects reveals

By Mulumba M Agaba, Researcher, University of Liverpool
Uganda’s environmental impact assessment system is meant to protect the environment from harmful development projects. For nearly 30 years, the law has required developers applying for approval to consider alternatives to their proposed projects, such as different sites, designs, technologies or even whether the project should go ahead at all. This is intended to make sure that the least environmentally damaging option is chosen. Biodiversity and environmental impact assessment researcher Mulumba M. Agaba examinedThe Conversation


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