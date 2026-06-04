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What are the risks of contracting West Nile virus from a mosquito in Canada?

By Mehra Balsara, PhD Student, Department of Biology, Carleton University
Antoinette Ludwig, Research Scientist and Veterinary Epidemiologist, Université de Montréal
Catherine Cullingham, Associate Professor, Department of Biology, Carleton University
Marc Avramov, PhD Candidate, Department of Biology, Carleton University
As a dead crow tested positive for West Nile virus in Ontario this week, Canadians may be wondering: just how prevalent are such mosquito-borne viruses in Canada, and how risky is the summer camping trip?

Mosquitoes are the most dangerous animals on Earth, carrying many…The Conversation


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