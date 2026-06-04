Irregular heartbeat risk much lower in super-fit people than previously thought
By Axel Carl Carlsson, Researcher, Department of Neurobiology, Karolinska Institutet
Marcel Ballin, Associated Researcher, Department of Public Health and Caring Sciences, Uppsala University
Peter Nordström, Professor, Department of Public Health and Caring Sciences, Uppsala University
Exercise is important for your heart and cardiovascular health. But for years, research has suggested that very fit people – particularly young men – have a higher risk of developing atrial fibrillation (an irregular heartbeat) later in life than less athletic people do.
But our new large-scale study of more than one million young Swedish men challenges…
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- Thursday, June 4, 2026