Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Who can carry a kirpan in the UK? Religion, law and the question of risk

By Jasjit Singh, Professor of Religion and Global Engagement, University of Leeds
The murder of 18-year-old Henry Nowak by Vickrum Digwa in Southampton in December 2025 is a profound tragedy that has left a family grieving and deeply affected the wider community. Any discussion that follows must keep that loss clearly in view.

Following Digwa’s conviction and sentencing, Nowak’s father said the family did not want his death “to be used to create further division, hatred or tension. We want his story to help make our streets


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The US and Europe are diverging on how to deal with Belarus — and that could benefit Putin’s loyal ally
~ What is ‘strategic autonomy’ – and why is everyone suddenly reaching for it?
~ Bison restoration efforts and grazing rights hinge on one question: Are bison wildlife?
~ Tony Carruthers recently survived a lethal injection attempt – the latest man to endure a failed execution
~ For Black women in abusive relationships, gun-control loopholes can engender deadly disparities
~ James Comey’s Instagram seashell post sits in a murky legal zone between protected political speech and criminal threat
~ US territories have a voice in Congress but no vote – here’s why
~ Irregular heartbeat risk much lower in super-fit people than previously thought
~ Reaction to Henry Nowak murder shows why the government needs to channel a real ‘common sense’
~ Dopamine menus: can small pleasures help us get unstuck?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter