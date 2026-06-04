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A very strong El Niño may be approaching. Here’s what it could mean for the world’s weather

By Javier Martín Vide, Catedrático de Geografía Física, Universitat de Barcelona
El Niño is a recurring climate event with impacts across the globe. It has three phases: one cold (known as La Niña), one neutral, and one warm (El Niño).

In 2026, spring in the northern hemisphere took place in a neutral phase, which followed a relatively mild La Niña. Short-term forecast models indicate that by mid-year it is very likely that we will enter an El Niño phase. This El Niño could become very intense towards the end of the year, with talk of a “super-El Niño”. But…The Conversation


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