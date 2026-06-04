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Grattan on Friday: Hanson prepares to take the big stage as Husic hits out at straitjacket on caucus

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
When One Nation leader Pauline Hanson addresses the National Press Club on June 17, there will be landmines everywhere.

It’s her first formal speech to the club in her 30-year (on and off) parliamentary career. How times have changed. When she spoke at a One Nation meeting there in July 1997, a contemporary report said the gathering was held at the club “after being refused permission to use other venues. The Press Club decided to host the meeting on the basis that it is a forum…The Conversation


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