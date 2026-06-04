Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Beast: Australia’s first MMA film, starring Russell Crowe, is cheesy yet oddly comforting

By Ari Mattes, Lecturer in Communications and Media, University of Notre Dame Australia
For a nation obsessed with professional sport, there is a surprising dearth of Aussie sports films. There have been, of course, a handful of memorable ones: The Club (1980), The Coolangatta Gold (1984) and, more recently, The Final Winter (2007).

But apart from the low-budget 2024 film Life After Fighting – understandable if you haven’t heard of it, it made less than A$6,000 at the box office – Beast is the first Australian film to be set in the world of mixed martial arts.

Patton…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How common is sex-selective abortion in Australia, really?
~ How methane policy will make or break the climate crisis
~ A new reuse symbol aims to be as recognisable as the recycling logo – and make more of a difference
~ Most Americans broadly support public education for undocumented students – regardless of their political affiliation and religion
~ When private equity firms buy mobile home parks, rent increases leave residents with few affordable options in rural areas
~ Inflation and immigration fears threaten to dampen Miami’s economic benefits from the World Cup
~ How ‘monoculture’ became a catchall for two opposing anxieties – that we no longer share enough, and that we all share too much
~ PFAS in ski wax: Despite bans, these forever chemicals linger in wax rooms, study shows – so does their health risk
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Graeme Samuel on ‘doomsday’ attacks on the federal budget
~ Climate change may shift hailstorms towards Earth’s poles – new study
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter