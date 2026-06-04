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Human Rights Observatory

Australia is facing a new 12.5% US tariff over anti-slavery claims. Are they actually right?

By Justine Nolan, Professor of Law and Justice and Director of the Australian Human Rights Institute, UNSW Sydney
Using tariffs to make nations act on forced labour is questionable. Yet there is substance behind the US allegations – including that Australia hasn’t done enough.The Conversation


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