How common is sex-selective abortion in Australia, really?
By Erica Millar, Senior Research Fellow, Social Inquiry, La Trobe University
Anna Noonan, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Faculty of Health, University of Technology Sydney
New South Wales parliament is debating a bill this week that seeks to ban abortions performed on the basis of fetal sex.
If passed, health practitioners who perform such abortions would face professional misconduct charges and lose indemnity insurance coverage for the procedure.
At first glance, this might appear to be a defensible measure to address a practice that sits uneasily with gender equality.
But there’s little evidence sex-selective abortions are occurring…
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- Thursday, June 4, 2026