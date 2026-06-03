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Exoskeletons for people with cerebral palsy are now a reality – but there’s still much to figure out

By Nicola Postol, Research Fellow, Cerebral Palsy Alliance Research Institute, University of Sydney
Cerebral palsy is the most common disability that starts in childhood, affecting about 50 million people worldwide.

Cerebral palsy can impact a person’s ability to move their body. This can result in mobility problems, muscle stiffness or weakness, and abnormal movements. There are often other neurological issues as well, such as epilepsy or visual impairment.

Physiotherapy can help people…The Conversation


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© The Conversation -
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