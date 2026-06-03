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Human Rights Observatory

We will not be stunned into silence

By Amnesty International
In early 2025 photojournalist Marios Lolos was covering a demonstration in Athens about the Tempi rail tragedy when a police officer threw a stun grenade in his direction. It hit the left side of his head, exploding next to him. The impact resulted in him suffering permanent hearing loss and a head injury.  “Had it exploded in front of my head and not a little bit later, we wouldn’t be speaking at the moment,” Lolos tells me, […] The post We will not be stunned into silence appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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