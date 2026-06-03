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The real Robinson Crusoe has been reimagined with historical accuracy – except for the talking goat

By Donna Mazza, Associate Professor, English and Creative Writing, Edith Cowan University
Francesca de Tores’ Cast Away or, the Surprising Adventures of Alexander Selkirk is a timely consideration of human resilience and resourcefulness.The Conversation


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