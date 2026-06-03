Focus apps are failing neurodivergent minds, new research finds
By Joanna McGrenere, Professor, Computer Science, University of British Columbia
Kevin Chow, Postdoctoral Associate, Department of Technology Management and Innovation, New York University
In today’s attention economy, social media platforms, entertainment apps and news feeds all compete for our focus.
Millions of people have turned to focus apps in response to help them be more productive while studying or working. Some of these apps help us manage our attention by blocking distracting apps or websites.
Whether it’s
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- Wednesday, June 3rd 2026