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Canada’s ‘major projects’ should not come at the cost of the environment

By Julia K. Baum, Professor of Biology, Department of Biology, University of Victoria
Marc Johnson, Professor of Biology, Canada Research Chair of Urban Environmental Science, University of Toronto
Sarah Otto, Killam University Professor in Evolutionary Biology, University of British Columbia
Impact assessments prevent harm before it occurs. Circumventing the process before we understand the risks is misguided and a gamble with our collective future.The Conversation


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