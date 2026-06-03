AI offers promise for agriculture, but smallholder farmers risk being left behind
By Abiodun Olusola Omotayo, Ass. Professor, University of Maryland Eastern Shore; North-West University
Abeeb Babatunde Omotoso, Senior Lecturer at Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology, Igboora, Nigeria and Extraordinary Senior Lecturer at Indigenous Knowledge Systems Centre, North-West University, Mafikeng, South Africa, North-West University
AI tools for farming can play a role. But they need to be properly tailored for African and developing nations’ context.
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- Wednesday, June 3rd 2026