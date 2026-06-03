Tax data can be mined to shape better policies. South Africa, Uganda and Zambia show how
By Amina Ebrahim, Research Fellow at at UNU-WIDER, United Nations University
Patricia Justino, Professor and Director Designate, World Institute for Development Economics Research (UNU-WIDER), United Nations University
Data labs in Zambia, South Africa and Uganda are deepening how governments understand the economies they are responsible for, and the people within them.
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- Wednesday, June 3rd 2026