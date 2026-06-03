Chatbot teddies for three-year-olds? Why AI toys are risky for kids
By Tama Leaver, Professor of Internet Studies, Curtin University
Katrin Langton, Associate Research Fellow, Faculty of Arts and Education/School of Education, Deakin University
Suzanne Srdarov, Research Fellow, Media and Cultural Studies, Curtin University
AI toys can tell stories, chat about a child’s interests, play games or even discuss what’s happening in the world today. But they come with risks.
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- Wednesday, June 3rd 2026