A new reuse symbol aims to be as recognisable as the recycling logo – and make more of a difference
By Cressida Bowyer, Associate Professor in Arts and Sustainability, University of Portsmouth
Kate Whitman, Research Fellow, Ethical Consumption, Revolution Plastics Institute, University of Portsmouth
As part of a more effective network of reuse infrastructure, this new symbol could be a catalyst for more effective waste reduction.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, June 3rd 2026