Most Americans broadly support public education for undocumented students – regardless of their political affiliation and religion
By William McCorkle, Associate Professor of Social Studies Education, College of Charleston
E. Kyle Romero, Assistant Professor of History, University of North Florida
Lina-Maria Murillo, Associate Professor of History, The University of Texas at Austin
Some states are trying to challenge a long-held precedent that undocumented children are allowed to attend public school free of charge.
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- Wednesday, June 3rd 2026