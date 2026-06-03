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Inflation and immigration fears threaten to dampen Miami’s economic benefits from the World Cup

By Hunter Kim, Professor and Director, Bennett School of Hospitality and Tourism Management, College of Charleston
John Nauright, Professor of Kinesiology, Louisiana State University
When the U.S. last hosted the World Cup in 1994, the event drew unexpectedly large crowds. At that time, soccer wasn’t as popular among Americans as it is now, so expectations for attendance had been fairly low.

So as the U.S. prepared to host the World Cup again in 2026, expectations for tourism were high.

But in the run-up to this year’s World Cup, the ongoing war in Iran has resulted in soaring…The Conversation


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