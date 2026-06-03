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Climate change may shift hailstorms towards Earth’s poles – new study

By Timothy H. Raupach, Scientia Senior Lecturer, Institute for Climate Risk and Response, UNSW Sydney
Steven Sherwood, Professor of Atmospheric Sciences, Climate Change Research Centre, UNSW Sydney
Everyone has a storm story – whether it’s that time you just escaped a downpour, or the hailstorm that wrote off your car. Even though hailstorms are relatively rare, they cause significant damages. Two new studies shed light on how hail might change as the world warms.

In our study, published today in Nature Climate Change, we show that hail conditions may move towards the poles with global warming and shift a bit from summer to winter. This could lead to more hailstorms in places such as northern Europe,…The Conversation


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