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Human Rights Observatory

Belgium: Amnesty International joins complaint against FedEx for unlawful arms transit to Israel

By Amnesty International
Amnesty International has today added its name to a complaint filed against FedEx Belgium alleging the unlawful transit of arms, including parts for F-35 fighter jets which have been used extensively by Israel during its ongoing genocide against Palestinians in the occupied Gaza Strip. The human rights organization has joined a coalition of civil society organizations, […] The post Belgium: Amnesty International joins complaint against FedEx for unlawful arms transit to Israel appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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