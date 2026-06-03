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Human Rights Observatory

China: ‘Heartless’ ban on Tiananmen Mothers visiting cemetery signals escalating repression

By Amnesty International
Responding to reports that Chinese authorities have barred the mothers of protesters killed in the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown from visiting their loved ones’ graves on this week’s anniversary of the atrocity, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director Sarah Brooks said: “Banning the relatives of people killed in the Tiananmen crackdown from visiting their loved ones’ graves […] The post China: ‘Heartless’ ban on Tiananmen Mothers visiting cemetery signals escalating repression  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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