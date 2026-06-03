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How much water and power will AI data centres use in Australia? Ironically, we don’t have the data to know

By Michael Vardon, Associate Professor of Environmental Accounting, Australian National University
Australia’s data centre rush now rivals the mining boom. OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman last week said Australia could become a “data centre capital of the world”.

This would come at an environmental cost. Water use is a common…The Conversation


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