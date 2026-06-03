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What is ‘clean eating’ and how can it affect wellbeing?

By Gemma Sharp, Professor, Head of Body Image, Eating and Weight Disorders Research, Adelaide University
A nutritious diet is one of the key ways to stay physically and mentally fit.

Research suggests it may reduce your risk of developing various conditions, including type 2 diabetes, heart disease and certain cancers. Diet may also help protect against depression and other mental health concerns.

But for some people, eating so-called “clean” foods can become an obsession. And social media can exacerbate this.

So…The Conversation


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© The Conversation -
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