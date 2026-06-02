New season of The Conversation’s award-winning Curious Kids podcast launching this June
By Eloise Stevens, Host, The Conversation's Curious Kids podcast, The Conversation
Gemma Ware, Head of Audio, The Conversation UK, The Conversation
The Conversation’s Curious Kids podcast is back for a second season to answer some of the fantastic questions sent in by listeners around the world!
Each episode, a curious kid joins host Eloise to ask a top researcher their burning question, such as: why do your fingers and toes go wrinkly in the bath? Why does our taste in food change as we get older? And how high can volcanoes actually send molten lava up into the air?
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- Tuesday, June 2nd 2026