Indigenous digital colonisation: How the internet is affecting the lives of Indigenous peoples in the Amazon
By Higor Leite, Professor Associado de Gestão de Operações e Cadeia de Suprimentos, Universidade Tecnológica Federal do Paraná
Alison M Joubert, Senior Lecturer in Marketing
Amelie Burgess, Lecturer in Marketing, Adelaide University
While technology can promote inclusion and access to information, it can also lead to dependency and affect the cultural identity of indigenous communities.
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- Tuesday, June 2nd 2026