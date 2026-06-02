Online ads are becoming harder to spot – but we’re not powerless to stop it
By Daniel Angus, Professor of Digital Communication, Director of QUT Digital Media Research Centre, Queensland University of Technology
Lauren Hayden, Research Officer, School of Communication and Arts, The University of Queensland
Nicholas Carah, Associate Professor in Digital Media, The University of Queensland
Profound changes are ahead for online advertising. At the recent Google Marketing Live event, the tech giant outlined expanded artificial intelligence (AI) systems for digital ads.
What will that look like? Picture ads integrated directly into your conversation with an AI chatbot. Or a discounted price that only you see because an AI system served it based on your browsing behaviour, intent to buy the product, and what’s available locally. And, of course, generative AI tool…
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- Tuesday, June 2nd 2026