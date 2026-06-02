Hanson’s gas policy follows the far-right playbook: attack ‘elites’ and push for drilling
By Emily Foley, Postdoctoral research fellow, Flinders University; University of Canberra
Jordan McSwiney, Senior research fellow, University of Canberra
Kurt Sengul, Research fellow, Far-Right Communication, Macquarie University
One Nation wants to differentiate itself from the Liberals on energy at a time when the parties increasingly overlap on social issues.
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- Tuesday, June 2nd 2026