How to encourage a child to try new, scary things (without traumatising them in the process)
By Elizabeth Westrupp, Associate Professor in Psychology, Deakin University
Christiane Kehoe, Senior Lecturer in Psychiatry, The University of Melbourne
Rebecca Knapp, Post Doctoral Research Fellow, School of Psychology, Deakin University
If your child has ever dug their heels in on the morning of school athletics day, or refused to speak in front of the class, you’re not alone.
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- Tuesday, June 2nd 2026