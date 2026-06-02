How Fox News viewership increases belief in the anti-immigrant great replacement theory
By Adam Eichen, Ph.D. Candidate in Political Science, UMass Amherst
Jesse Rhodes, Associate Professor of Political Science, UMass Amherst
Tatishe Nteta, Provost Professor of Political Science, UMass Amherst
White Americans who watch Fox News are more likely to agree that shadowy political elites are embracing permissive immigration policies to replace native-born white Americans.
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- Tuesday, June 2nd 2026