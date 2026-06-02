Why do male chimpanzees throw rocks at the same trees for more than a decade? We travelled to remote Guinea-Bissau to find out
By Robyn Nakano, PhD candidate, Great Ape Behaviour (GAB) Lab, University of Victoria
Ammie Kalan, Assistant Professor, Department of Anthropology, University of Victoria
To study accumulative stone throwing among wild chimpanzees, researchers hike deep into the savanna-woodland of Boé — a habitat increasingly threatened by industrial mining.
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- Tuesday, June 2nd 2026