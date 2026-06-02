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Human Rights Observatory

Philippines: ‘False Information’ Bill Open to Abuse

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers his second state of the nation address at the House of Representatives in Quezon City, Philippines, July 24, 2023. © 2023 AP Photo/Aaron Favila (Manila) – A proposed Philippine law to combat “false information” and so-called troll farms has vague and overly broad language that government officials could readily abuse, Human Rights Watch said today. Philippine lawmakers considering the Digital Media Anti-False Information Act, which passed a second reading in the House of Representatives on May 26, 2026, should withdraw…


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