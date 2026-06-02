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Human Rights Observatory

How out-of-work fishermen saved the American Revolution

By Christopher Magra, Professor of American History, University of Tennessee
A British ban stripped thousands of skilled mariners of their livelihoods overnight – and gave Washington a chance to turn the tide.The Conversation


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