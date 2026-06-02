The more Fox News a white American watches, the more likely they are to believe in a racist conspiracy theory, regardless of party affiliation and demographics
By Tatishe Nteta, Provost Professor of Political Science, UMass Amherst
Adam Eichen, Ph.D. Candidate in Political Science, UMass Amherst
Jesse Rhodes, Associate Professor of Political Science, UMass Amherst
White Americans who watch Fox News are more likely to agree that shadowy political elites are embracing permissive immigration policies to replace native-born white Americans.
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- Tuesday, June 2nd 2026