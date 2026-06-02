Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Who are hospital ethics consultants, and why should you care?

By Jennifer McCurdy, Assistant Professor of Bioethics and Social Justice, Michigan State University
Hospitals rely on ethics consultants to help navigate difficult decisions about life support, consent and a patient’s wishes when the path forward is unclear.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Extreme weather is making Antarctic research harder, but new technology is providing some answers – new study
~ Chief Purpose Officers: A leadership solution or another management fad?
~ Whistler by Ann Patchett: a pacy metafiction where rich people are nice to each other
~ Backrooms: why being trapped in the film’s endless corridors feels a lot like modern life
~ Life in the ancient Arctic: tiny teeth of newly discovered species suggest it was a cradle of mammalian evolution
~ Ever seen a cave cricket? Australia now has three new species of these spindly, spider-like creatures
~ Could the Democrats win control of Congress in the US midterms? All eyes are on these pivotal races
~ View from The Hill: Ed Husic stirs pot on AUKUS as Peter Garrett to lead public inquiry
~ The serpent in the code: What allegations of AI usage in the Commonwealth Short Story Prize mean for regions like the Caribbean
~ Ebola may have spread beyond Africa. How are health authorities responding?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter