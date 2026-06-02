Why Mary, as the Immaculate Conception, became the patron saint of the US in the 1840s
By Stephanie Shreffler, Religious Collections Librarian/Archivist and Associate Professor, University Libraries, University of Dayton
Bridget Retzloff, Assistant Professor and Coordinator of Art Collections and Exhibits, University of Dayton
Mary, as the Immaculate Conception, became patroness of the United States before the Vatican officially defined that belief as dogma.
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- Tuesday, June 2nd 2026