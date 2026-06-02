Global supply chains keep workers poor: three case studies show how the cycle can be broken
By Annika Surmeier, Senior Lecturer, Graduate School of Business, University of Cape Town, University of Cape Town
Ines Meyer, Professor, University of Cape Town
Molefe Maleka, Associate Professor, Tshwane University of Technology
Global supply chains lead to companies capturing most of the value, while suppliers – and especially workers – get a much smaller share.
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- Tuesday, June 2nd 2026