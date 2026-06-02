Birds masturbate, and that’s perfectly normal
By Chloe Heys, Senior Lecturer in Biology, University of Lancashire
Kevin Arbuckle, Senior Lecturer in Biosciences, Swansea University
Matilda Brindle, Postdoctoral Researcher in Evolutionary Biology, University of Oxford
For captive animals, engaging in natural behaviour is a pillar of the animal welfare framework. But when it comes to sex, one important behaviour has been largely ignored, and sometimes even punished: masturbation.
Solo sex is surprisingly common across the animal kingdom. It is well documented in primates. Tortoises are surprisingly vocal during their solo lovemaking endeavours,…
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- Tuesday, June 2nd 2026