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Finland is Europe’s most digitalised country – but older people are still left behind

By Jeff Hearn, Professor of Sociology, University of Huddersfield; Hanken School of Economics
Charlotta Niemistö, Associate Professor, Organisation and Management, Åbo Akademi University
Hanna Sjögren, Doctoral Researcher, Social Psychology, Social Sciences, University of Helsinki
Around the world, countries are moving towards a more digital way of life. Governments have promoted digitalisation of public services to improve efficiency, cut costs and meet modern demands for speedy responses. Yet this push for the digital has caught some people by surprise. Many older adults now feel they face another hurdle in living an independent life.

Across Europe,…The Conversation


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