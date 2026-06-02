We don’t always read comics in the same way as text – and that makes them a good learning tool
By Diarmuid Verrier, Assistant Professor in Psychology, University of Limerick
Jane Morgan, Associate Head, Institute Of Law And Social Sciences, Sheffield Hallam University
Paul Aleixo, Senior Lecturer in Psychology, Sheffield Hallam University
From comics aimed at very young children to university-level textbooks, comics are known to be an effective medium for helping people to learn new information.
This is because they represent information in two complementary modes – visual and textual. This is likely to make it easier to move information to our long-term memory, and means that the memory traces we form from the information are richer and so easier to retrieve.
Apart from the…
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- Tuesday, June 2nd 2026