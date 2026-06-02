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Human Rights Observatory

Chief Purpose Officers: A leadership solution or another management fad?

By Nicole Steller, Assistant Professor, ESCP Business School; European Academy of Management (EURAM)
Albena Björck, Associate Professor, Head Global Business Lab, ZHAW School of Management and Law
Guido Möllering, Chair professor, Witten/Herdecke University
Make way for the Chief Purpose Officer - a corporate compass for keeping firms’ strategy in line with their purpose statements, but can they genuinely change organizations for the better?The Conversation


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