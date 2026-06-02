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Backrooms: why being trapped in the film’s endless corridors feels a lot like modern life

By James Cronin, Professor in Marketing and Consumer Culture Studies, Lancaster University
Sophie James, Lecturer in Security and Protection Science, Lancaster University
In Backrooms, the latest horror film from production company A24, Chiwetel Ejiofor plays Clark – a failed architect who accidentally slips out of reality. He ends up trapped in an endless labyrinth of yellow-tinted rooms, humming fluorescent lights and eerie, disembodied sounds – the “Backrooms”.

The film is an adaptation of a popular internet horror concept and urban legend, about an impossibly large, alternate-reality maze of claustrophobic spaces with…The Conversation


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