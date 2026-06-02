Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Could the Democrats win control of Congress in the US midterms? All eyes are on these pivotal races

By Bruce Wolpe, Non-resident Senior Fellow, United States Study Centre, University of Sydney
US presidential elections are always about a choice for the future. Who do you want to lead the country? Who will best address your needs?

But the US midterm elections – where all the seats in the House of Representatives and one-third of the Senate are on the ballot – are always a referendum on the president and his party in Congress.

So, given US President Donald Trump’s current popularity, what does this mean for the Republicans’ chances in November?

Struggling with key demographics


In short, Trump is in terrible shape politically at the moment.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ever seen a cave cricket? Australia now has three new species of these spindly, spider-like creatures
~ View from The Hill: Ed Husic stirs pot on AUKUS as Peter Garrett to lead public inquiry
~ The serpent in the code: What allegations of AI usage in the Commonwealth Short Story Prize mean for regions like the Caribbean
~ Ebola may have spread beyond Africa. How are health authorities responding?
~ When violence goes viral: Why visual evidence matters in Indonesian activism
~ ‘Utter disregard for the risk to human life’: Florida sues OpenAI and Sam Altman over AI safety
~ GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic show promise for more than weight loss. But what’s science vs hype?
~ Almost 3 million workers will get a 4.75% pay rise in July. But wages can’t catch up with inflation
~ Bahrain: Migrant Workers, Harmed by Conflict, Get No Aid
~ View from The Hill: Could One Nation be the unofficial opposition at the 2028 poll?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter