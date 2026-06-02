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View from The Hill: Ed Husic stirs pot on AUKUS as Peter Garrett to lead public inquiry

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Internal dissent within Labor over AUKUS has erupted again, with former cabinet minister Ed Husic suggesting there should be a fresh caucus vote on the controversial agreement.

Meanwhile, critics have launched a public inquiry into AUKUS headed by former Labor minister Peter Garrett (of Midnight Oil fame), and crossbenchers have joined a call for the government to be “transparent with the Australian people about the risks to the delivery of the AUKUS submarine program and how they will effectively manage those risks”.


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