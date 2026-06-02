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Human Rights Observatory

The serpent in the code: What allegations of AI usage in the Commonwealth Short Story Prize mean for regions like the Caribbean

By Janine Mendes-Franco
“[E]xisting formulae for ‘authentic’ postcolonial prose are already so codified that a language model can reproduce them convincingly. AI does not disrupt literary taste so much as expose its furniture.”


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