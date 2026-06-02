Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Will the budget boost small firms? Not in the way we might think

By Rod McNaughton, Professor of Entrepreneurship, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
With the lid now lifted on Budget 2026, many small and medium New Zealand businesses will be poring over the detail to see what it has in store for them.

Many may come away disappointed. With the government having been upfront about its spending constraints, this budget was never likely to deliver a large new package for small firms.

Instead, the budget delivers a mix of smaller compliance changes, infrastructure spending and energy transition support. It also…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ebola may have spread beyond Africa. How are health authorities responding?
~ When violence goes viral: Why visual evidence matters in Indonesian activism
~ ‘Utter disregard for the risk to human life’: Florida sues OpenAI and Sam Altman over AI safety
~ GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic show promise for more than weight loss. But what’s science vs hype?
~ Almost 3 million workers will get a 4.75% pay rise in July. But wages can’t catch up with inflation
~ Bahrain: Migrant Workers, Harmed by Conflict, Get No Aid
~ In an age of ‘heteropessimism’, straight romcoms can make us cringe – but the story’s different when it comes to queer love
~ China: No Justice for Tiananmen Massacre 37 Years On
~ Birth rates are declining in most of the world, including Australia. Here’s why that really matters
~ View from The Hill: Could One Nation be the unofficial opposition at the 2028 poll?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter