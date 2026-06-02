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Human Rights Observatory

Australia has been the victim of an AUKUS ‘bait and switch’

By Albert Palazzo, Adjunct Professor in the School of Humanities and Social Sciences at UNSW Canberra, UNSW Sydney
The change in the submarine delivery plan should come as no surprise – this deal has been unequal from the start.The Conversation


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